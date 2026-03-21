Election Observers Begin Polling Station Inspections in Kamrup-M Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the upcoming Assembly Elections 2026, the Election Commission of India has appointed a team of observers to oversee various election-related activities in Kamrup (Metro) district. The team includes two General Observers, two Expenditure Observers, and one Police Observer. All five officials have already arrived in the city and have begun discharging their respective duties.

The General Observer, IAS officer Him Shekhar Gupta; the Expenditure Observers, IRS officers Ranjan Prakash and Rajat Sen; and the Police Observer, IPS officer Aslam Khan, visited and inspected around 10 polling stations across the city on Friday.

Their visits included polling locations such as Beltola Higher Secondary School and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara, among others. During the inspections, the observers reviewed preparedness for the upcoming elections.

Assistant Returning Officers, Sector Officers, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were also present during the visits and participated in the review process.

Also Read: Guwahati: Cotton University Students demand closure of Lakshminath Bezbaruah Road