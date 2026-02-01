Guwahati: Debate on Road Safety held in Kamrup Metro district

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of National Road Safety Month, 2026, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Road Safety Committee, in collaboration with S. B. Deorah College, organised a district-level inter-college and inter-university debate competition on “Road Safety” recently. For the first time in Assam, a debate competition exclusively focused on road safety was organised at the state level. The competition attracted 24 teams from leading colleges and universities in the Kamrup Metropolitan district, totalling 48 participants.

The debate, conducted in both Assamese and English mediums, was held on the topic: “The growing spirit of adventure among today’s youth and their fascination with high-speed vehicles is the primary cause of road accidents.” The session was chaired by Bidula Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Gauhati University. Renowned former debaters of Assam, Vedanta Kumar Sharma and Prakash Singha, were present as judges. In the competition, Ankush Roy and Pranabanu Pranto Hazarika of Assam Engineering College emerged as the champion team. The second position was secured by Abhispa Kalita and Masum Kalwar of Cotton University. The third prize was jointly awarded to the team comprising Jananjay Dev and Manas Pratim Das from Gauhati University and Royal Global University.

The Best Debater Award was conferred upon Geetarth Bora of Cotton University. The winning teams were awarded cash prizes of Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively, while the Best Debater received Rs 1,000 along with a certificate.

