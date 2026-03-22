Election Observers Inspect Strong Room and Poll Arrangements at Guwahati's Betkuchi Trade Centre

A joint team of Election Commission of India observers on Saturday visited the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre at Betkuchi in Guwahati to assess preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election.
The visit covered the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District and brought together observers across three key oversight categories — General, Police, and Expenditure.
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The inspection team comprised General Observers Him Shekhar Gupta and Pradip Krishna Rao Dange, Police Observer Aslam Khan, and Expenditure Observers Ranjan Prakash and Rajat Sen.
District Election Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan district, Swapneel Paul, was also present during the visit, representing the local election administration.
Among the key aspects examined during the visit were the Strong Room arrangements at the trade centre — the secure facilities where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election materials are stored before and after polling.
The observers reviewed overall poll preparedness at the venue, in line with standard Election Commission protocols ahead of a state-level election.