Election Observers Inspect Strong Room and Poll Arrangements at Guwahati's Betkuchi Trade Centre

A joint team of Election Commission of India observers on Saturday visited the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre at Betkuchi in Guwahati to assess preparations for the upcoming 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly Election.

The visit covered the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District and brought together observers across three key oversight categories — General, Police, and Expenditure.

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