Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An elephant triggered chaos near the Janata Bhawan in the city on Wednesday morning. Although no one was injured, the animal managed to damage a parked vehicle. According to sources, the elephant became agitated after the mahut left it alone for some time. Officials from the Forest Department soon arrived at the spot, and the elephant was tranquillized successfully.

Also Read: Committed to conservation of tigers, elephants: Yogi government (sentinelassam.com)