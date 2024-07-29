Elephant triggers panic on Nilachal Hills in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A lone female elephant, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters from Assam's Chandrapur village, has caused alarm among locals in the Nilachal Hills, where the Kamakhya Temple is situated, according to the Kamrup (East) Division Forest Department.

Forest officers, who have been tracking the elephant since Friday night, reported that the animal is currently sheltering in the jungle near Ganesh Temple. While there has been no movement observed recently, officers are concerned that the elephant might head towards the main city at sunset.

Locals have been advised to remain vigilant and to inform the forest department if they witness any movement. Jintu Talukdar, a beat officer of Khanamukh beat, stated, "It would be a chaotic scenario if the animal, which is seven feet tall, came down to the main Maligaon road. We are more concerned about how the locals would react if they saw the animal."

To ensure public safety, forest officers are equipped with tranquillizing darts, pump guns with rubber bullets, and firecrackers as precautionary measures. They have also informed the Jalukbari police station to mobilise officers to assist in the situation.

