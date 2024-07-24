Assam: Two NRL Officials Arrested Over Death of Wild Elephant Amid Cover-Up Allegations

GUWAHATI: Golaghat Police have arrested two officials from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Township in connection with recent death of a female wild elephant. Chief Manager Ujjal Nayan Handique and Senior Manager Bedanga Kashyap are accused of attempting to conceal the incident. It occurred due to electrocution. They also failed to report it to the forest department.

The arrests come in the wake of the discovery of the elephant's buried remains in NRL Township located near Kaziranga National Park. This was on the morning of July 19. The situation has sparked outrage among conservationists.

The elephant’s death was initially reported by NRL Liaison Officer Mintu Handique. He stated that the animal was electrocuted on July 18 in the Butterfly Park area. Handique explained that the elephant likely came into contact with an exposed electrical wire. The contact led to its death. Fearing the consequences, some NRL staff members buried the remains. The situation was only rectified when NRL management contacted forest officials after realizing the legal implications.

According to Golaghat Divisional Forest Officer Sushil Kumar Thakuria the case is being treated as wildlife crime. "We were informed of the incident on the evening of July 18. However, due to the darkness we could only recover the remains the following morning." He noted that the burial of the elephant without notifying forest authorities is under investigation. A post-mortem examination is planned to determine the exact cause of death.

Environmental activist and journalist Apurba Ballav Goswami has called for strict action against those responsible for both the elephant’s electrocution and the subsequent cover-up. “Elephants are protected under Schedule I of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. The incident and the attempt to hide it at an oil refinery township warrant severe penalties. The electrical lines poorly maintained by NRL. This led to the tragic event. Elephants frequently visit this area. There is a need for comprehensive investigation” Goswami stated.

NRL Township is situated about 20 kilometers from Kaziranga National Park. It has previously faced controversies related to human-elephant conflicts.