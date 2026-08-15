Eleven Assam Police Personnel Awarded Medals for Meritorious Service on Independence Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eleven Assam Police personnel have been conferred the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

The personnel were honoured for their valuable service, marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

The awardees include Inspector General V Siva Prasad Ganjala, Assistant Inspector General Sarmistha Barua, Commandant Santanu Kumar Dutta, Superintendent of Police Amitav Basumatary, Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah and Superintendent of Police Suman Chakraborty.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Aker Ali, Lance Naik Ripon Paul, Lance Naik Nanda Tripura, Lance Naik Surajit Mozumder and Assistant Sub-Inspector Prabin Baro are also among the recipients.

Besides the 11 Assam Police personnel, two personnel from the Assam Fire Service and one personnel from the Home Guard service have also been conferred the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The awards recognise distinguished and dedicated service rendered by personnel in the discharge of their duties.

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