Employees Have Responsibility to Propagate Assamese Language: Dhrubajyoti Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dhrubajyoti Sarma said that the employees of the state government have the responsibility of propagating the Assam language.

Dhrubajyoti Sarma, convener of the Saratchandra Goswami Language Research Centre of the AXX (Axam Xahitya Xabha), said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised on the occasion of Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah by the SAKP (Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad) here today.

Sarma said, “The employees can compel the bureaucrat to write their directions and rules in the Assamese language, as they are the ones who have to explain them before the public at the grassroots level while executing them. As the sons of Assam, we should feel proud of the Assamese language. Our language has received this recognition based on the 1,500-year-old and bright repository of linguistic evidence. Our language has poetic songs, Charyapada, Umachal, Nagajari Khonikar, traditions like that of Kanai Boroshi Bowa Silalipi (stone inscription), etc. These apart, we have the oeuvre of devotional literature and dramas of Mahapurush Sankardev, the poems of Madhabdev, and the narratives of Baikuntha Nath Bhagawat Bhattacharya.”

Noted fiction writer Thaneswar Malakar was a special guest at the discussion. He laid stress on the use of the Assamese language.

Present on the occasion were SAKP president Dwipen Sarma as the anchor and secretary general Pankaj Barman.

