Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024 Concludes in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024, sponsored by the Women Cell of the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department, Assam and executed by the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) concluded on Monday at NEDFi House. The event which empowered women entrepreneurs across Assam, saw an overwhelming response with over 1500 registrations and 587 shortlisted ideas.

The participants exhibited their innovative ideas, ranging from technology solutions to creative products rooted in Assam’s culture and heritage. The winners were awarded prizes, including Rs. 1,50,000 for the first prize, Rs. 1,00,000 for the second Prize, and Rs. 75,000 for the third prize.

On the occasion IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, addressed the gathering, lauding the efforts of the women entrepreneurs. He emphasized the crucial role of entrepreneurship in driving the socio-economic development of Assam and assured the government’s continued support for fostering a conducive environment for women-led businesses. He highlighted the significant strides made by women entrepreneurs in the state and expressed optimism that the selected ideas would not only contribute to Assam’s economy but also inspire more women to pursue entrepreneurship.

Managing Director of NEHHDC, Brig. Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd.), expressed his admiration for the innovative ideas presented at the Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024. He emphasized NEHHDC’s commitment to supporting capacity building, resource access, and product marketing through its platforms.

During the event Advisor, NEHHDC, Dr. Sriparna B Baruah, underlined the importance of mentorship and handholding in transforming these innovative ideas into successful enterprises. She announced that a dedicated mentorship and incubation program will be launched soon to support the participants, providing them with access to expert guidance, training, and market linkages to ensure the sustainability of their ventures.

Joint Secretary Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department, Govt. of Assam, Manjurani Gogoi Talukdar, reassured continuous support to empowering women entrepreneurs by providing necessary resources and platforms, a press release stated.

