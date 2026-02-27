Empowerment of girls is a national priority: Assam Governor

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said empowerment of adolescent girls was a national priority as the country’s progress was intrinsically linked to women’s capacity building.

Addressing an awareness programme under Sewa Sankalp Saptah at the Assam Administrative Staff College, he said ‘Nari Shakti’ held the key to national development. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he stated that empowering women and adolescent girls would transform society. He referred to state initiatives such as Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, and central schemes including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Digital India, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya.

The Governor stressed the importance of education, digital literacy, technical and life skills, and leadership development. He cautioned against the misuse of social media and called for collective action against child marriage, child labour and violence against women.

On the occasion, Kuntala Devi, Malavika Kalita and Roshemi Boro were felicitated for their grassroots contributions, while Gauri Gosai, Namita Kherkatari and Jessica Ramudamu were honoured for their achievements.

The programme was organized by Lok Bhavan in association with the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Assam, and UNICEF, and was attended by senior officials and other participants, stated a press release.

