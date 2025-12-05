Guwahati: 108 staffers intensify protest over mass termination

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The fourth day of the 108 Mrityunjoy Ambulance employees’ strike in Assam saw tensions rise sharply as several workers staged a semi-nude protest in Guwahati, drawing attention to their grievances over mass terminations, job insecurity and long-standing service issues. The agitation, which began on December 1, continued to disrupt emergency medical response across the state.

Hundreds of employees assembled at Chachal under the banner of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association. They vowed to continue their protest until the authorities addressed their demands, stating that ambulance services had been severely affected since the strike began. Workers said their symbolic shirtless demonstration was meant to show that the administration had left them vulnerable and ignored.

One of the protesters said they had served for seventeen years and had stood with patients even during the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their own lives. He said they had now been left fighting for basic rights. Another employee expressed frustration over sudden dismissal orders, saying the company had acted without adhering to proper procedure and could only terminate someone through due process.

The situation escalated further after EMRI Green Health Services terminated more than five hundred employees on Thursday. The organization cited insubordination, non-performance of duties and participation in the strike as grounds for dismissal, stating that the agitation had caused major disruption to services and inconvenience to the public. Workers, however, said the orders were issued without prior notice and spoke of the financial distress their families faced.

Protesters reiterated key demands, including regularization of nearly three thousand employees, fair wages, clearance of pending dues and proper overtime compensation for twelve-hour shifts. They also sought annual bonuses and eligibility for state housing schemes, along with a call to place the emergency service under full government control.

Authorities appealed for calm and encouraged employees to resume dialogue, but the agitators remained steadfast. One protester said they had served during floods, the pandemic and numerous emergencies, yet had been dismissed without regard for their contribution. He said the movement would continue until the government responded meaningfully.

As the strike continued, Assam’s emergency healthcare network remained strained, raising growing concerns about public safety and the urgent need for resolution.

Also read: Guwahati: EMRI refutes claims of unpaid overtime to ambulance staff