EMRI Green Health Services Mark 3 Years of MVUs in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services on Wednesday marked three years of operating the Mobile Veterinary Unit (MVU) service in Assam, implemented in collaboration with the Government of Assam under the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary.

The organisation said 181 MVUs are currently operating across the state through the toll-free helpline 1962. Since its launch, the service has treated 11,70,048 animals, including 7,11,415 cattle, 2,98,745 goats, 74,771 pigs, 54,047 poultry, 6,733 buffaloes, 3,922 sheep and 20,415 other animals.

The MVU service has provided doorstep veterinary care, medicines, diagnostic support and emergency treatment, particularly in rural and remote areas. EMRI Green Health Services thanked the Assam Government and the Department of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary for their continued support and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding accessible veterinary healthcare across the state.

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