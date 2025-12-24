EMRI Sets Final Deadline for Staff as 108 Services Remain Uninterrupted

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: EMRI Green Health Services reaffirmed its commitment to uninterrupted emergency medical services in Assam as the Mrityunjoy 108 Ambulance Service continued to handle over 1,100 emergency cases daily with strengthened operational capacity.

The organization had allowed non-terminated employees a second opportunity to rejoin duties by December 22, following which a section of the workforce resumed service. After the deadline expired, EMRI issued appointment letters to newly recruited candidates, and their onboarding process began, with local youths inducted as Emergency Response Officers, EMTs and drivers.

EMRI announced December 30, as the final deadline for eligible non-terminated personnel to report back, failing which they would lose any future chance of rejoining. The mass onboarding of new recruits will commence from January 2, 2026, to further strengthen ambulance operations across Assam.

