Encroachments Removed on HB Road as GMC Reclaims Public Spaces in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out an eviction drive along HB Road in Fancy Bazar.

The operation targeted unauthorised encroachments on public spaces that had been obstructing pedestrian movement and contributing to traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest commercial areas.

According to GMC officials, the drive was undertaken as part of the corporation’s sustained efforts to ensure orderly urban development, reclaim public spaces and safeguard civic infrastructure from illegal occupation.

During the operation, encroachments occupying footpaths and other public areas were removed to restore unhindered access for pedestrians and facilitate smoother vehicle.

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