Eviction Drive Begins in Sribhumi to Clear Encroachments and Tackle Urban Flooding

Guwahati: Today Assam Cabinet Minister and Sribhumi district Guardian Minister Kaushik Rai's visit to the district, the administration launched a major eviction drive to remove alleged encroachments on government land and restore the town's drainage system.

The operation started early in the morning along Brajendra Road, where a large contingent of police team, assisted by four excavators, carried out a demolition drive under tight security. The action targeted structures that had allegedly been constructed illegally on government land and over roadside drains.

As per officials, portions of nearly 60 houses that had encroached upon government land were demolished during the operation. The administration stated that the drive was aimed at clearing blocked drainage channels that have long contributed to artificial flooding across several parts of Sribhumi town.

People of that have repeatedly complained that even moderate rainfall results in severe waterlogging due to clogged drains and unauthorised construction obstructing the natural flow of water. The recurring problem had previously sparked protests against the municipal authorities, with locals demanding a permanent solution.

After these complaints, the Sribhumi Municipal Board conducted a detailed survey to identify encroachments on government land and drainage channels. After demarcating the affected areas, the district administration initiated the eviction drive.

A municipal official said the operation is intended to improve the town's drainage infrastructure, prevent waterlogging and reclaim public land. The team added that similar eviction drives will continue in other parts of Sribhumi in the coming days as part of a broader effort to strengthen urban infrastructure and address long-standing civic issues.