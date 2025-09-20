End of a soulful voice: Music & film fraternity Mourns Zubeen's demise

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Indian music and film fraternity plunged into grief today after the shocking demise of Assam’s cultural icon and celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away this afternoon in Singapore following a tragic accident.

The sudden loss of the 52-year-old artiste has left millions of fans and admirers across India in disbelief. Known as the “heartthrob of Assam,” Zubeen was more than just a singer—he was a cultural phenomenon whose voice carried emotions, rebellion, and love for an entire generation. The news of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from Bollywood and the Indian music industry.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote on X, “Extremely shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise. His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary… He’ll always be remembered for his soulful voice! What a wonderful artiste…” Veteran actor Adil Hussain expressed his devastation, posting, “Devastated and shocked by the news of Zubeen Garg’s sudden death in an accident in Singapore. I am so very sad… His contribution to Assamese music and culture is extraordinary… He will live amongst us through his songs… Dear Zubeen I remember you with lots of love and fondness. May his singing soul rest in peace… Goodbye Zubeen, until we meet on the other side… Keep singing with your beautiful voice and make Gods happy.”

Singer Armaan Malik too shared his disbelief: “I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.” Zubeen’s close friend and fellow singer Papon wrote an emotional message: “This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul.”

Renowned music director Pritam Chakraborty also mourned the loss, saying, “Zubeen losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. I’m still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti.”

Tributes continued to pour in from across the industry. Singer Jubin Nautiyal posted, “Zubeen Garg ~ (18.11.1972 - 19.09.2025). Your music will echo in our hearts forever, true talent gone too soon. Rest in peace. Condolences to the family.” Rapper and music composer Badshah wrote, “Never met him, heard his songs, heard his stories, never knew it would hurt so much. Rest in peace—Zubeen Da.”

Meanwhile renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahaddevan also expressed, “ ZG- Your music touched millions, and your legacy us eternal. Gone too soon.”

Singer Salim Merchant “I am in shock with the news about my friend. I had just posted a story four hours ago aboubt a song we did in 1999 from Bhoomi (first edition).’ The depth of emotions reflected in these heartfelt messages shows the magnitude of Zubeen Garg’s impact—not only in Assam, but across India’s musical landscape. His songs broke barriers of language and geography, leaving behind a timeless legacy that will continue to inspire generations. As the nation mourns, one truth resonates deeply: while Zubeen Garg’s voice has fallen silent, his melodies will forever live on in the hearts of millions who loved him.

