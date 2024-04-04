Samagra Shiksha Assam employees’ online attendance now mandatory

Guwahati: After students, teachers, and non-teaching staff of schools, it is the turn of all employees of Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) to log their attendance online from April 1, 2024.

The SSA mission director issued an order directing all the employees engaged under SSA, from district to block level, to ‘compulsory give the daily attendance’ through the Shiksha Setu app from the date mentioned, i.e., April 1. The employees have been instructed to do one-time self-registration in the app and mark their daily attendance twice as in-time and out-time.

Earlier, all teachers and students of schools were asked to compulsorily provide their daily attendance details through the Shiksha Setu portal from April 1, 2024.

The Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) Mission Director had written to all additional district commissioners (education), inspectors of schools, district elementary education officers, and district mission coordinators (SSA) to mandatorily track the attendance of teachers and students through the Shiksha Setu portal from the above-mentioned date.

In another order, all employees working in different establishments under the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, were asked to strictly follow the rules prescribed in the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. Moreover, the notice warned that detection of any misconduct on the part of the employees will invite appropriate disciplinary action as per the provision of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, by the concerned disciplinary authority.

Also Read: New bridge over Brahmaputra at Jogighopa nearly 45% complete

Also Watch: