ENT Check-Up Camp Held at North Guwahati School on World Hearing Day

An Awareness-cum-ENT Check-up Camp was organised at Silamohekhaiti LP School in North Guwahati on Wednesday to mark World Hearing Day, bringing free ear examinations and health education to students, teachers, and parents.

The camp was jointly organised by the NPPCD Cell (National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness), Kamrup, and the RBSK (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram) Mobile Health Teams of North Guwahati Block PHC.

