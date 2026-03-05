ENT Check-Up Camp Held at North Guwahati School on World Hearing Day

An Awareness-cum-ENT Check-up Camp was organised at Silamohekhaiti LP School in North Guwahati on Wednesday to mark World Hearing Day, bringing free ear examinations and health education to students, teachers, and parents.
The camp was jointly organised by the NPPCD Cell (National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness), Kamrup, and the RBSK (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram) Mobile Health Teams of North Guwahati Block PHC.
World Hearing Day 2025 carries the theme "From Communities to Classrooms: Hearing Care for All Children," underscoring the importance of early detection and timely intervention for hearing problems in children to support their healthy development and academic progress.
The theme guided the focus of the camp, which centred specifically on school-going children in the area.
Students underwent ENT examinations and hearing assessments during the camp. Awareness sessions were also conducted to educate students, teachers, and parents about ear care, prevention of hearing loss, early identification of hearing impairment, and available government health services.
The programme was conducted in the presence of District Nodal Officer (NPPCD, Kamrup) Dr Moonmoon Hazarika, along with Dr Aparajita Goswami, Dr S. M. Ali Dewan, and Pharmacist Srimanta Deka.
Dr Hazarika stressed the value of community-based health initiatives in strengthening hearing healthcare, particularly among children.
"Early screening and timely management can prevent long-term disability and significantly improve quality of life," she said, highlighting why camps like this one are essential for reaching children who may not otherwise have access to specialist ENT care.