Assam: World Hearing Day observed by District Health society, Sonitpur

Tezpur: With an aim to raise the awareness of the general public about hearing loss and offer various possibility for prevention through appropriate ear care, World Hearing Day was observed here at Tezpur Kanaklata Civil Hospital premises, organized by District Health society, Sonitpur.

The awareness programme was attended by Dr J Ahmed, Joint Director of health services, Sonitpur Tezpur, Dr Tilak Bhattacharya, Dr Biman Sarma, Dr Jerina Nazrin and other dignitaries.

Attending the programme Dr Tilak Bhattacharya emphasized that maximum of all hearing loss and ear disease can be avoided through prevention. By identifying hearing loss through screening of newborns, school children and adults above fifty years at an early stage and then carrying out their treatment at the beginning stage , primary health care interventions including immunizing children against diseases such as meningitis, rubella measles, and immunizing adolescent girls of reproductive age against rubella will greatly reduce risk of congenital hearing loss.

He further added that parents and teachers need to play an vital role in educating their children and take care about safe listening and monitoring their exposure to loud noise such as personal audio devices, such information should also be part of their health education curriculum. He also said prevention of harm from exposure to loud sound can be avoided like - limiting the time engaged in noisy activities , keeping the volume down, using carefully fitted buds, wearing ear plugs ,rehabilitation through hearing devices, captioning and sign language education and regular hearing checkups, he added.

