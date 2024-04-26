‘Envision the Wisdom’ released at Guwahati Press Club

Guwahati: “Envision the Wisdom," a diverse collection of 100 articles by writer Chiranjib Barooah, was released at the Guwahati Press Club recently. The articles give readers a stimulating journey through the realms of knowledge and insight.

The event welcomed esteemed guests, including Sabah Ahmed, Surajit Barooah, Pronami Bhattacharyya, and Champak Barbara, enriching the discussions with their perspectives.

Barooah emphasised the importance of fostering dialogue and introspection in today's world.

"Envision the Wisdom" promises to be a beacon of enlightenment for readers, covering philosophy, politics, science, and spirituality. It's now available at leading bookstores nationwide.

