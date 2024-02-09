Two books by senior journalist Bijay Lakshmi Baruah released at Guwahati Press Club

Guwahati: Two books authored by senior journalist and writer Bijay Lakshmi Baruah, ‘Sangbad, Sangbadikiata aru Sangbadik’ and ‘Mukhar Aarar Mukh’, were released on Thursday during a meeting held at the Guwahati Press Club.

Baruah, while explaining the contents of the book, said that, in view of the growing influence of media publicity, the role of journalists is becoming more and more important.

She said that her works are designed to serve people engaged in journalism and also in social life. Releasing the book, senior writer Hrishikesh Goswami said that articles written by Baruah will immensely help aspiring journalists because she has been able to pinpoint some extremely pertinent issues in her articles.

Several senior journalists of repute have attended the meeting. The meeting was presided over by Paramesh Dutta. The meeting was also attended by the first lady pilot of Assam, Dhira Chaliha Hazarika, according to a press release.

Also read: Assam: Books penned by noted Assamese poet Lt Budhindra Kr Boruah handed over to Nagaon district library