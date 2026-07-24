EPF Awareness Meeting to be held on July 27 at Guwahati Press Club

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Media Workers Union, in collaboration with the Guwahati Press Club and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will organise an EPF awareness meeting at the Guwahati Press Club auditorium on July 27.

EPF Assistant Commissioner Ankur Pandey will attend as the chief guest, while Deputy Labour Commissioner Konpai Das will inaugurate the programme, Nidhi Aapka Nikat. During the meeting, participants will be able to raise EPF-related issues directly with EPFO officials, who will coordinate with the head office for prompt resolution. The programme will also provide detailed information on EPF provisions and the benefits available to private sector employees. The organisers have asked participants to bring their Universal Account Number (UAN) and invited media workers and other interested persons to attend the programme, which will begin at 11 am, a press release said.

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