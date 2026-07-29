EPFO holds ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme for media workers in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in collaboration with the All Assam Media Workers Union and the Guwahati Press Club, organised the ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ programme at the Guwahati Press Club on Tuesday to create awareness about EPF services and address grievances of media workers.

Deputy Labour Commissioner Kanpai Das inaugurated the programme and said the initiative would help media personnel understand EPF-related issues and assured that the Labour Department remained committed to ensuring workers received benefits under labour laws. EPFO Assistant Commissioner Ankur Pandey said the department organised the programme on the 27th of every month to connect with beneficiaries, address grievances and spread awareness about new initiatives. He also explained the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and highlighted the department’s online services. AITUC Assam State Secretary Ramen Das urged the Centre to increase the minimum EPFO pension in view of rising prices of essential commodities, a press release said.

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