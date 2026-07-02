ESIC nursing officers to launch nationwide protest over ‘arbitrary’ AGT-2026 transfers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India ESIC Nursing Officers’ Federation (AIESICNOF) has announced a nationwide protest against the Annual General Transfer (AGT)-2026 orders, alleging that the mandatory transfers of Assistant Nursing Superintendents, Senior Nursing Officers and Nursing Officers were arbitrary, discriminatory and in violation of the existing transfer policy and earlier assurances given by the ESIC administration and the Union Labour Ministry.

In a notice addressed to Union Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the federation claimed the transfers lacked transparency and objective criteria, violated constitutional principles of equality, and caused severe hardship to hundreds of nursing officers, particularly women posted far from their families.

The federation has scheduled black badge protests from July 16 to 18, a two-hour demonstration at Jantar Mantar and ESIC institutions on July 20, followed by a peaceful march to Shram Shakti Bhawan. It has also called for mass casual leave on July 21 and warned of an indefinite strike from July 22 if its demands, including withdrawal of the AGT-2026 transfer orders, are not met.

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