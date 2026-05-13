International Nurses Day observed across hospitals in Dhaligaon and Goalpara

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Along with the rest of the world, International Nurses Day was observed at various government hospitals and other health care institutions on Tuesday.

HRM Hospital, located in Dudhnoi under Goalpara district in Assam, along the Meghalaya border, also celebrated the day with much pomp and gaiety. On the occasion, a floral tribute was paid to the portrait of Florence Nightingale.

On the other hand, the International Nurses Day was also celebrated on Tuesday evening at Aastha Multispeciality Hospital located in Dhaligaon with various programmes, informed CMD Dr Anang Barman and MD Anil Prasad.

Also Read: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) lays foundation stone for nursing hostel in Kokrajhar