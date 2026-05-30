Eviction drive clears encroached railway land in Jalukbari area of Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: NF Railway on Friday carried out a major eviction drive in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati, demolishing over 200 huts allegedly constructed on railway land. Authorities conducted the operation amid tight security with support from the Assam Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and magistrates.

Officials said the eviction aimed to clear land required for ongoing and upcoming railway infrastructure projects, including the laying of additional railway tracks and the expansion of connectivity facilities in the region.

The encroached area, situated in a low-lying wetland stretch near Jalukbari, has reportedly witnessed repeated incidents of illegal occupation over the years despite several earlier eviction drives by railway authorities.

According to officials overseeing the drive, most of the demolished structures were temporary huts built on railway property. Authorities also alleged that some occupants had constructed multiple dwellings and rented them out, leading to the gradual expansion of settlements across the area.

A senior railway official stated that the land is vital for public infrastructure development and cannot remain under illegal occupation. The official said the clearance operation covers the stretch from the Brahmaputra riverfront to the Adabari side to facilitate railway expansion works, including double railway tracks and related infrastructure projects.

Authorities estimated that nearly 200 families had been residing in the area, with many claiming to have settled there over the past five to six years. The settlement reportedly extends across a large portion of land, including an area locally known as Adil Shah Lane.

Officials further stated that encroachments had repeatedly resurfaced even after earlier eviction operations. In several instances, temporary huts demolished during previous drives were allegedly rebuilt within a short period, making it difficult for authorities to permanently reclaim the land.

The Railway Department said the eviction drive would continue until authorities clear and secure the entire encroached stretch against further occupation. Heavy machinery, including bulldozers and excavators, was deployed during the operation, while security personnel maintained law and order throughout the drive.

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