GMC intensifies eviction drive to decongest roads in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out eviction drives in the Lalmati and Kharguli areas on Wednesday as part of its continued efforts to ease congestion, improve pedestrian movement, and reclaim public spaces for community use.

During the drive, civic authorities removed unauthorised occupations from roadside stretches and footpaths that had been causing inconvenience to daily commuters and obstructing smooth movement in the affected localities.

Officials stated that encroachment on public pathways not only hampers traffic flow but also affects the overall urban environment, creating difficulties for pedestrians and residents alike.

The GMC said the operation forms part of a broader citywide initiative aimed at ensuring orderly civic spaces and maintaining better urban infrastructure across Guwahati. The corporation has been conducting regular monitoring and enforcement activities in several areas to address illegal occupation of public land and improve accessibility.

Civic authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining cleaner, safer, and more organised public spaces while ensuring smoother vehicular and pedestrian movement throughout the city.

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