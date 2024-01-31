Eviction drive on Indian Oil Corporation land in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation carried out an eviction drive in the Forest Gate area of Noonmati in Guwahati on Tuesday. According to sources, the operation was carried out to clear the land belonging to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Several illegal establishments, including businesses and houses, were removed as a part of this eviction. These were allegedly constructed illegally on the land belonging to the organization. On one hand, Guwahati Municipal Corporation mentioned that the drive had been conducted in Forest Gate to clear the illegally established businesses, while the evicted people mentioned that no prior warning was issued regarding any such operation, hence it caused them considerable losses. This led to the creation of a tense situation in the locality and drew strong criticism from the locals.