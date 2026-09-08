Dilip Saikia rallies BJP cadre in Nagaon, vows to protect Assamese cultural seat in upcoming by-election

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: BJP Assam State President Dilip Saikia arrived in Nagaon on Monday to attend an organisational meeting. Speaking to media persons, Saikia said, "Whenever the Election Commission announces the date for the bye-election to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be ready to contest the election, and preparations in this regard have already begun."

He said that BJP workers are regularly carrying out organisational activities at each of the 2,306 polling booths in the constituency, and maintaining direct communication and contact with the people.

He admitted that winning the bye-election would be challenging, but said that the party was continuing its preparations by treating this difficult task as its goal and working towards ensuring victory for the BJP candidate.

He further said that detailed discussions were held on Monday with party workers from 25 mandals of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, BJP MLAs from the eight Assembly constituencies, and public representatives at various levels regarding the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. Saikia made a significant statement, saying, "Nagaon is a seat of Assamese culture, traditions, and civilisation. We must protect this seat of our heritage."

In response to a question from journalists, Saikia acknowledged that the parliamentary constituency has a large number of religious minority voters. He said that based on the organisational activities carried out by the BJP in minority-dominated areas, the party has formed the impression that minority voters are ready to support the BJP with great expectations this time.

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