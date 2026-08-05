Ex-GMCH principal Dr. Debi Charan Choudhury passes away in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned physician and former Principal of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr. Debi Charan Choudhury, passed away at around 11:20 am on Tuesday at Dispur Hospitals in Guwahati. He was 100.

Dr. Choudhury was a member of the first batch of MBBS graduates from Assam Medical College and was the second physician from Assam to be awarded the Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP). During his distinguished career, he made significant contributions to medical education and healthcare in the state through his leadership and dedicated service. He was also the founder and chief patron of Sishu Bikash Kendra, where he worked extensively for the welfare and education of children.

He is survived by his two daughters, two sons, six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. His death marks the end of a century-long life devoted to medicine, education and public service.

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