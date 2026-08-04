Assam: Digboi Mourns Anil Chandra Saikia, Eminent Educationist and Social Worker

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A profound sense of loss engulfed the historic oil town of Digboi on Monday as eminent educationist, distinguished social worker and one of the town's most revered public figures, Anil Chandra Saikia, passed away at around 12:15 pm while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh. He had been under medical care for the past several days. His demise marked the end of an era in Digboi's educational and social history.

A retired Headmaster of Soumar Vidyapith Primary School and a recipient of the State Award for Excellence in Commerce Education, Saikia devoted his entire life to nurturing young minds and serving society with humility, integrity and unwavering dedication. Admired as a compassionate mentor, a respected social worker and a deeply spiritual personality, he earned the affection and respect of generations of students and people from all walks of life.

An atmosphere of deep sorrow prevailed at Soumar Vidyapith, where a public condolence and floral tribute programme was held on Monday evening. The institution that had remained his lifelong workplace became the centre of an emotional gathering as hundreds of mourners, including eminent citizens, educationists, former colleagues, students, well-wishers and admirers, assembled to bid a final farewell to the beloved teacher.

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