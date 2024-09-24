Excessive heat: Kamrup (M) schools to remain close till September 27

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: All the government, provincialized, and private schools functioning under Kamrup (M) district are to remain close from September 24 to September 27 due to excessive heat and rising temperature in the district. The District Elementary Education Officer of Kamrup (M) has issued an order on Monday for the schools to remain close.

According to the order, “Based on the reports received from Head of the Institutions of different schools under Kamrup (M) regarding various incidents of ill-health and fainting of students due to excessive heat and dehydration and with due approval from District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), it has been decided that all Government, provincialized, and private schools functioning under Kamrup (M) district are to remain close from September 24 to September 27 due to excessive heat and rising temperature in the district. This decision has been taken in order to safeguard the students from the ill-effects of exposure to excessive heat and thereby ensuring the health and well-being of the students. This order comes with immediate effect.”

