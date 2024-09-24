Assam: Maximum temperature records tumble as state sizzles

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The sharp afternoon shower in Guwahati lowered the mercury to some extent, providing some respite to the residents. But, despite the spell of rain, the day's temperature continued to sizzle like it had been doing for the last few days. In fact, the September maximum all-time heat record was smashed today in many places across the state, including Guwahati.

The Regional Metereological Centre at Guwahati of the India Metereological Department (IMD) stated that today's (September 23) maximum temperature was 39.3 degrees Celsius. September's all-time high record for the city was 38.2 degrees Celsius on September 4, 2023, but it went for a toss today in the sweltering heat. The day's heat exceeded the normal temperature by more than 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Other places also broke heat records today, and Dibrugarh recorded a maximum of 39.5 degrees Celsius, breaking its all-time September maximum temperature of 38 degrees recorded on September 19, 2013. Jorhat also broke its earlier maximum September temperature record of 37.3 degrees on September 5, 2023, by notching up a new record of 37.9 degrees Celsius today. Similarly, North Lakhimpur recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, breaking the September all-time high of 37.3 degrees Celsius recorded on September 14, 2021. However, Lumding recorded today's highest temperature anywhere in the state, with the mercury touching 40.2 degrees.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya on September 25 and 26; the same prediction was made for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh for September 26. This is expected to bring some much-needed relief from the sweltering heat that has been making life miserable for the people in the past few days.

