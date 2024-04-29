Excise Department cracks down on liquor smuggling in Jorabat and Jalukbari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Excise Department executed two successful raids in Jorabat and Jalukbari, unearthing significant volumes of spurious alcohol destined for sale in Meghalaya.

In the early hours of yesterday, authorities intercepted a Bolero pick-up van in Jorabat, uncovering a staggering 135 cartons of illicit liquor. The contraband, brought in without any accompanying valid documentation, was swiftly confiscated. The driver of the vehicle found transporting the illegal cargo was promptly apprehended. Legal action has been initiated against the individual under Section 53(1)(a) of the Assam Excise Act.

Simultaneously, a patrolling unit of the Excise Department conducted a raid in Jalukbari, seizing a Maruti Swift vehicle carrying 150 litres of country liquor. Two individuals, including the driver of the vehicle, were arrested on the spot. They too face charges under Section 53(1)(a) of the Excise Act.

Also Read: Excise Department seized illicit liquor in Kamrup (Metro) (sentinelassam.com)