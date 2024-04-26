Excise Department seized illicit liquor in Kamrup (Metro)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Police and Excise Departments have been on alert against violations of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Last week, the Kamrup Metropolitan Excise Department seized about 1,598 litres of illicit liquor, 15,460 kg of fermented wash, and about 69 litres of foreign liquor in various parts of the city. In addition, about 28 pieces of equipment used in the manufacture of sugarcane were destroyed during the raid. Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

