Excise department of Assam continues to confiscate illicit liquor

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect, the authorities have continued to take strict action against illegal brewing as well as the transportation of alcohol. The Commissionerate of Excise, Assam, has announced the seizure of around 3.28 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth about Rs 7.04 crore after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. On the day of the first phase of polling, illegal liquor worth Rs 0.28 crore was seized, the department mentioned.

