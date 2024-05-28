Excise department of Kamrup Metropolitan District seized 580 litres of country liquor

Guwahati: The excise department of Kamrup Metropolitan District has initiated a crackdown against illegal liquor. The Jalukbari Circle Excise team seized two vehicles carrying about 580 litres of liquor in a raid on May 25 and arrested six persons accompanying the two vehicles and registered a case under Section 53(1)(a) of the Assam Excise Act. The excise team also seized two other vehicles carrying 26 cartons of foreign liquor for sale in Meghalaya. Two other people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

