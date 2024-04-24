Railway Police Force seizes 439 bottles of foreign liquor in North Lakhimpur Railway Station

LAKHIMPUR: Railway Police Force recovered a total of 439 bottles of liquor from a train in North Lakhimpur Railway Station on Monday. In this connection RPF detained five persons who are the Bedroll staff and On Board Housekeeping Service (OBHS) staff of the train. They have been identified as Bhumoni Kachari (34) of Jorhat district (Bedroll staff), Alexendar Dang (34) of Dibrugarh district (Bedroll staff), Sukumar Saikia (20) of Golaghat district (Bedroll staff), Anupan Moran (24) of Tinsukia district (OBHS staff) and Pranjal Tamuli (24) of Charaideo district (OBHS staff).

As per information received, RPF at North Lakhimpur Railway Station received information from IPF/CIB/TSK regarding the foreign liquor in the Coach No-M/5 of Train No-15930 Dn (Tambaram Express) which was transported by the five railway staff. On arrival of the said train at North Lakhimpur Railway Station at around 9:40 am, Officer and RPF staff attended the aforesaid coach and detained the five persons. From their possession, RPF personal recovered 345 bottles of Officer’s Choice whisky, 180 ML of price Rs 86.00 per bottle, 75 bottles of Officer’s Blue whiskey, 180 ML of price Rs. 100.00 per bottle and 19 bottles of Officer’s Choice whiskey, 375 ML of price 150.00 per bottle. The monetary value of the recovered liquor is of Rs. 40,020.00 approximately. After conducting the seizing formalities, RPF handed over the seized liquor bottles with the detained persons to the Excise Department, North Lakhimpur for further needful action.

