Excise Department seized liquor in Kamrup Metro District

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Kamrup (Metro) district authorities have intensified their operations against illegally produced liquor ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Excise Department of the Kamrup Metropolitan District as well as the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya undertook operations in the bordering areas of the two states. During these operations, around 50 litres of country liquor, 1,600 kilograms of fermented wash, and 27 litres of foreign liquor were seized. It must be noted that this consignment was on its way to Meghalaya.

