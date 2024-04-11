Assam: Illegal liquor-making factory busted in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: Acting on a secret input, OC of Golaghat Police Station along with TSI, IC Kamarbondha OP busted an illegal liquor-making factory located at Purana Amulapatty near Bengenakhuwa Mouzadar Tiniali on Tuesday.

During the operation, One Bolero pick up vehicle bearing regd. no. AS-05AC/1576 loaded with 48 sealed packed cartons of McDowell’s No. 1 Rum, 2400 bottles of McDowell’s No.1 Rum (750 ml each), one cash counting machine, Approx 3000 bottle lids, two rolls of loose stickers on which McDowell’s No.1 Rum is written, 19 packets of white plastic bottle each packet containing 90 empty bottles were seized. Besides, one USHA water pump, one bottle lid sealing machine, 4 drums suspected to be filled with spirit used for making liquor (each containing 200 ltrs), one Black colour Scorpio Vehicle bearing regd. no. AS-05/1222, One hero blue color scooty bearing regd. no. AS-05M/2395, One Black Honda Dio Scooty bearing regd.no. AS-05R/3990, 8 steel containers (approx 100 litres) suspected to be filled with spirit ) were recovered.

In this connection four persons involved in the illegal business have been apprehended. They are (1) Rimon Hendique (23 yrs), S/O Manob Hendique, Purana Amulapatty, Golaghat, (2) Eyajul Ali (37 yrs), S/O Ajij Ali, Adhar Satra Golaghat, (3) Amitabh Chandra (38 yrs) S/O Ramen Chandra, Station road, Golaghat, (4) Manoj Nath (36 yrs), S/O Late Deepak Nath, Halmirah, Golaghat.

The prime accused Manob Handique, Runti Handique and Akonti Handique (all brothers) S/O Late Sunti Handique are on the run. Search is going on to apprehend them.

Also Read: Assam: Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing College organizes annual sports in Nagaon

Also Watch: