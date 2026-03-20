Excise Raid in Guwahati: 3 Arrested, Thousands of Litres of Liquor Seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan has intensified enforcement measures against violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view of the upcoming Assembly elections, conducting raids across multiple locations and strengthening naka checking at inter-district borders.

As part of the drive, an operation carried out on Wednesday in the Tamulikuchi area of Sonapur resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of prohibited items.

According to officials, the raid led to the recovery of 110 litres of illicit liquor, 3,200 litres of foreign liquor, 10 D.A. sets, and 18 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor allegedly meant for sale in Meghalaya.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

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