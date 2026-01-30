Basistha Police Raid Latakata, Seize Illegal Liquor; One Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at Latakata and recovered a large quantity of illegally stocked liquor intended for sale, leading to the arrest of one person. Police raided the residence of Upen Boro and seized 137 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 38 bottles of beer during the operation. A scooty bearing registration number AS01EE5772, believed to have been used in connection with the illegal activity, was also taken into custody. The accused, identified as Upen Boro, aged 33, was arrested on the spot.

