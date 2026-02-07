Exclusion of private school teachers from invigilation: ASKO urges CM to review

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Shikshak-Karmachari Oikyamancha (ASKO) has criticized the decision to remove teachers of private, non-provincialized and venture educational institutions from invigilation duties in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary final examinations.

The organization has urged the Chief Minister, the Education Minister and the Assam State School Education Board to immediately review and reconsider the decision.

In a statement, Oikyamancha president Jugal Gogoi and general secretary Anwar Hussain Choudhury described the move to relieve teachers of private, non-provincialized and venture institutions from invigilator duties and assign the responsibility to primary school teachers as “unethical, insulting and unfortunate.”

The leaders argued that the non-provincialized status of these teachers is not their fault. “Once the provincialization portal is opened, their posts will be provincialized. In such a context, it is unjust to deprive them of invigilation duties,” they said. The forum pointed out that many venture school teachers have been discharging invigilator responsibilities with dedication for 15 to 30 years and demanded that they be reinstated for the upcoming examinations.

The Oikyamancha further expressed concern that assigning invigilation duties to primary teachers, many of whom have never handled such responsibilities before, could lead to mismanagement and irregularities during the examinations.

