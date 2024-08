Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The executive engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Hemanta Kalita, inspected the Belortol Waste Plant, which is under construction under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, and observed the technical aspects along with the progress of the construction work on Thursday.

