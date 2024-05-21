Exhibition on ‘Archaeology: A journey through our shared past’ organized at Cotton University

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of International Museum Day, a captivating three-day exhibition titled “Archaeology: A Journey through Our Shared Past” was organized at Cotton University from May 16 to May 18 by the Department of Archaeology of the University, in collaboration with the Assam and Kamrup chapters of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

The exhibition was inaugurated by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Ganesh Chandra Wary, along with Registrar Dr. Arindam Garg in presence of Academic Registrar Dr. Bedanta Bora, Profs. Shiela Bora, Jonali Devi, Phukan Chandra Basumatary, Daisy Das, Purabi Deka Bose, Samrat Borah and other faculty members.

Curated by Dr. Manjil Hazarika, Dr. Ritika Sahu and Jougathi Basumatary of the Department of Archaeology, the exhibition features an array of galleries showcasing palaeolithic artefacts from different parts of India, neolithic tools from the Assam and Meghalaya, fossil wood artefacts from Tripura, experimentally made blade tools, and Neolithic harvesters. Of particular interest are the display of Indian prehistoric and proto-historic pottery tradition such as Neolithic-Chalcolithic cord-impressed and Harappan pottery, Painted Grey Ware and Northern Black Polished Ware, providing insight into ancient ceramic technology and craftsmanship. Replicas of iconic Harappan artefacts like the dancing girl of Mohenjo-Daro, the priest king, terracotta figurines of humped bulls, bullock carts, painting depicting the story of the thirsty crow are also on display. Local archaeological treasures abound, with artefacts including pottery, terracotta, and beads were collected from the Cotton University campus, north Guwahati, Goalpara, Mayong and Sivasagar. Other notable exhibits include unique handmade pottery of the Wui community, smoking pipes and head-hunters’ necklaces from Nagaland and traditional pots made by Hiras of Assam. In addition to the impressive range of artefacts, the exhibition showcases tools and implements used in archaeological excavations, along with miniature models of megalithic stone structures. Visitors are being exposed to excavations through mock digging and exposing of artefacts and bones at a model of an archaeological trench. The event aims at public outreach inviting students, professionals, and interested individuals to explore the fascinating world of archaeology.

A large number of students and faculty of Suderashan Public School, Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti, Cotton Collegiate Government H.S. School, Maharishi Vidya Mandir Silpukhuri, B. Borooah College besides Cotton University and officials of Assam State Museum, Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies and Directorate of Archaeology, Assam and members of INTACH visited the exhibition. The event was further enriched by highlighting the contributions of the INTACH, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. INTACH’s four-decade journey of preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage is prominently featured, underscoring its pivotal role in archaeology and heritage conservation. Over 700 visitors graced the exhibition and experienced the journey of cultural evolution through the lenses of archaeology, stated a press release.

