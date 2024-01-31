Book titled ‘Pragjyotish Kamarupa’: An Archaeological History’ released in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: A book titled “Pragjyotish Kamarupa’: An Archaeological History” was released under the initiative of the Intellectual Forum of Northeast (IFNE) at the District Library in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

The book was edited by Dr. Manzil Hazarika and Yashodhara Sarathi Sanatan, Assistant Professor, Cotton University. It was unveiled by Suresh Soni Senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, who was the chief guest at the event.

“We have collected, studied terracotta, pottery and bricks of hundreds years to write this book. We have visited many places of Assam before writing the book. Their are total 12 chapters in the book,” said Dr Manzil Hazarika.

Dr. Hazarika, editor of the book, revealed that the political, economic, cultural and social aspects have been covered in this book on the basis of the archaeological material in Pragjyotish-Kamarupa i.e. the Empire of Old Assam.

“We should go for primary source to know the actual incident. Some of our histories were distorted wrongly interpreted. The scholars should take initiative to rewrite the history which are wrongly written,” said Suresh Soni

Vice Chancellor of Auniati University Prof. Dombrudhar Nath was present as guest of honour in the programme.

Dr. Sangita Gogoi, Director, Department of History and Archaeology, Assam graced the occasion as the special guest at the function which was also attended by Dr Gargi Saikia Mahanta, Vice President, IFNE.

Also Read: Assam: Gold Worth Rs 1.3 Cr Seized by SSB, 3 Arrested

Also Watch: