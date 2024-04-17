Expenditure observer for Guwahati Lok Sabha holds meet in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Election Commission of India appointed IRS officer T James Singhson as the expenditure observer for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency. The officer held a meeting on election expenditure at the conference room of the Kamrup (M) District Commissioner's office recently.

The meeting was attended by the Nodal Officers of the Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell, five Assistant Expenditure Observers appointed for five assembly constituencies, Nodal Officers of the Commissioner of Police, Nodal Officers of the Media Certification Monitoring Committee, Assistant Commissioner, Election Cell Officers and Expenditure Monitoring. They discussed in detail the responsibilities and duties of the officers and employees in monitoring expenditures during the election period.

Contact numbers for reporting any questionable actions as well as control room numbers for the polling day were also issued. The control room can be reached on 0361-4090777, helpline 1950 and the District Election Office at 0361-4084975.

