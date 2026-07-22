Experts, policymakers convene in Guwahati to strengthen India’s African Swine Fever response

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A national workshop on “Turning Evidence into Action: Managing African Swine Fever (ASF) in India with Particular Reference to Northeast India” was held at a private hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday to discuss strategies for preventing and controlling ASF.

The workshop was organised by the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, and Tata Trusts.

Policymakers, scientists and veterinary experts from 11 states, along with delegates from Kenya and Vietnam, participated in the deliberations. The inaugural session was attended by DAHD Commissioner Dr Naveena B. Maheshwarappa, ILRI Director General Prof. Appolinaire Djikeng, Tata Trusts’ Ravindrajeet Singh, Assam Veterinary and Fisheries University Vice-Chancellor Dr Niranjan Kalita, ILRI India Country Representative Dr Ram Pratim Deka and AHVD Secretary Dr Sadnek Singh.

The participants discussed measures including strengthening biosecurity, disease surveillance, pig movement regulations, rapid diagnosis, sanitation protocols and coordinated response mechanisms. The recommendations are expected to contribute to a comprehensive national policy for mitigating ASF and improving preparedness against future outbreaks.

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