Assam: 55 Pigs Culled in Nagaon After African Swine Fever (ASF) Outbreak

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department culled 55 pigs at a farm in Puranigudam Haluwagaon village after cases of deadly African Swine Fever (ASF) were confirmed today here.

District veterinary doctors confirmed the presence of the fatal virus in nearly 55 pigs at the farm owned by Arbinda Saikia in Haluwagaon village. The outbreak has led to a sharp rise in swine fever cases across Nagaon district recently.

Following the detection of the dangerous African swine fever in domestic pigs, the district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the area.

The administration has declared a 1-km radius around Haluwagaon village as the “infected zone” and a 10-km radius as the “surveillance zone”.

District Commissioner Devashish Sarma has issued an order completely banning the sale and transportation of pigs, pork, and pork products within a 10-km radius of Haluwagaon village with immediate effect.

After the DC’s order, officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department reached Haluwagaon village today and culled 55 pigs infected with swine fever as a containment measure.

Authorities have urged pig farmers in the district to remain alert and report any symptoms immediately to prevent further spread of the disease.

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