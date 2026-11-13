Experts stress technology’s role in preserving endangered languages

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), in collaboration with the Centre for Endangered Languages and Multilingualism (CELM), Gauhati University, organised a six-day workshop on Digital Humanities from November 4 to 11, aiming to explore the role of digital technology in literary studies, cultural research and language preservation.

Organised by the college's Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the workshop witnessed participation from 42 faculty members, research scholars and interns representing various universities and institutions across Assam, along with 40 seventh-semester students of the college.

Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta inaugurated the workshop as chief guest, highlighting the role of modern technology in documenting, archiving and preserving indigenous and regional languages.

Other speakers included Higher Education Director Pomi Baruah, CELM Nodal Officer Dr Palash Kumar Nath and Gauhati University IQAC Director Dr Dhruba Jyoti Saharia. They highlighted the importance of digital tools in safeguarding endangered languages and preserving indigenous knowledge systems.

The workshop featured 24 technical sessions conducted by academicians and experts from several universities and institutions, including IIT Guwahati, along with journalists and cultural practitioners. Key areas included language documentation, digital archiving and computational research methods.